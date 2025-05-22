The Kremlin has said that all parties are interested in conducting a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, exchanging 1,000 inmates each, “as soon as possible.”

Last week, Türkiye facilitated the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul, during which the two sides agreed to the large-scale exchange of prisoners and continue with negotiations for a truce.

The expected swap would mark the largest prisoner exchange between the two countries since the start of the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.

“This is a rather labour-intensive issue,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow on Thursday, saying that work is being done on exchanging specific names.

“Since we are talking about 1,000 for 1,000, then, of course, it takes some time. This work is ongoing. But quite quickly. Everyone is interested in doing this as quickly as possible,” Peskov added.

He also denied that an agreement had been reached on upcoming direct talks and where such talks would take place.

Earlier, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Telegram reaffirmed Kiev’s position that the exchange of prisoners in the format agreed on in Istanbul should first be implemented before determining a venue for future direct talks.

"We are preparing an exchange. Reports come in practically every day. We must free all of our people, absolutely. We are verifying information for every name. We are trying to do everything possible. And we are trying hard," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said in a video address late Wednesday.

Reaction on WSJ report

Peskov also commented on a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report regarding Monday's over two-hour phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

The WSJ, citing three sources familiar with the conversation, said Trump told European leaders following his call with Putin that the Russian president is not ready to end the conflict in Ukraine as he believes he is winning.

“We know what Trump told Putin. … And we know the official statements of President Trump. What we know contrasts with what was written in the article you mentioned,” Peskov said.

He also commented on the return of foreign companies to Russia, saying Moscow will take into account the manner in which the companies in question left the country, and that those that left “carefully” will be treated “completely differently” than others.

“Every company is different. Some companies left very carefully, fulfilling their obligations, primarily social ones. And some companies, absolutely boorishly, refusing their obligations, their work collectives, abandoning their sectors of the economy,” he went on to say.

He said Europe will receive nitrogen fertilisers from Russia at a higher price and worse quality due to the high duties on Russian products, arguing: “The Europeans will continue, as always, to shoot themselves in the foot.”

The spokesperson said Putin plans to visit Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, annexed by Russia in September 2022, which will be implemented “over time.”