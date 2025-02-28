WORLD
2 min read
Massive rallies, general strike in Greece on second anniversary of Tempi train crash
On Feb. 28, 2023, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train near the town of Tempi in northern Greece.
Massive rallies, general strike in Greece on second anniversary of Tempi train crash
People protest to mark the second anniversary of a train collision that left 57 people dead in the year 2023, in Athens on 28 February 2025. / AA
February 28, 2025

Greece on Friday, the second anniversary of the deadly Tempi train crash, saw massive rallies and a general strike, bringing a halt to life across the country.

​​​​​​​On Feb. 28, 2023, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train near the town of Tempi in northern Greece. The official death toll stands at 57, including many university students and nine train crew members.

On a call by numerous different trade unions, political parties, student associations and civic associations, hundreds of thousands of Greeks took to the streets, and squares across the country, including but not limited to the capital Athens, northern port city of Thessaloniki, central cities of Volos and Larissa, western port city of Patras and Heraklion in the island of Crete.

The protesters, carrying placards with names and pictures of the victims, and banners urging justice to be served, chanted slogans accusing the government of hiding the details of the incident and calls to step down.

Outrage as Greece admits 'failures' after fatal train crash

The rail union federation denounced a "lack of respect towards Greece's rail network by successive governments over the years, which led to this tragic result".

🔗

‘Seeking to find their Justice’

In Athens, many politicians were also present among the enormous crowd of protesters, who flocked to the central Syntagma Square.

Speaking to journalists at the iconic square, Socratis Famellos, president of the left-wing opposition SYRIZA party, said: “Today, throughout Greece and beyond, Greek men and women are seeking to find their Justice for the crime of Tempi, for the crime of cover-up, for a safe society, with safe transportation,” and called on the government to resign.

Also speaking, general secretary of the opposition Greek Communist Party Dimitris Koutsoumpas said: “The responsibilities of the Greek government and those who have governed to date are enormous.

We will not leave anyone in the lurch, no matter how high they are. The punishment must be merciless so that we do not experience another Tempi for ourselves and our children."

The massive rally in Athens also saw clashes between police and self-styled anarchists who tried to break the security barriers and police cordon in front of the parliamentary building.

Police responded with tear gas on the anarchists, who threw firebombs.

They also arrested dozens of people while some were seen being taken to ambulances by medical staff on standby around the square.

Almost all businesses in the central districts of the city shut down.

Tens of thousands of protesters clash with police over Greece train crash

More than 40,000 people protested nationwide, including an estimated 25,000 in capital, Athens, while a 24-hour strike forced the civil service, flights and ferries to shut down.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us