Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He also said it was waiting for Kiev's response to a proposed round of talks in Istanbul on Monday for a peace settlement.

"As far as I know, no response has been received yet... we need to wait for a response from the Ukrainian side," Peskov added, calling Kiev's demand that Russia should provide peace conditions before the talks as "non-constructive".

Trump has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent days, warning on Tuesday the Russian leader was "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kiev as his forces made gains on the battlefield.

In response to Trump's remarks, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Putin prioritises Russia's national interests above all else.

TRT Global - NATO commander: Türkiye a pillar of alliance, key to Russia-Ukraine peace Military Committee Chair hails Türkiye’s combat readiness, strategic role in Ukraine talks, and leadership in drone warfare. 🔗

Istanbul ‘main platform’ for diplomatic talks

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu also noted that the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul is becoming the “main platform” for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, where the two countries held their first direct talks in three years earlier this month.

“The Istanbul platform is becoming the main platform for conducting negotiations in all areas concerning the Black Sea, the Black Sea deal, the grain deal, and now the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations,” Shoygu said during a meeting with Türkiye’s National Security Council Secretary General Okay Memis.

The report further said that Shoygu thanked Türkiye’s leadership for providing the platform for holding direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“We know that Ankara has made considerable efforts, including in terms of ensuring security, to create optimal conditions for the work of delegations,” Shoygu was further quoted as saying.