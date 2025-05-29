Displaced Sudanese civilians returning to cities ravaged by over two years of brutal conflict are now facing a new, invisible threat: cholera.

According to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), war-torn Sudan is facing a looming public health disaster as cholera and other deadly diseases spread. In one week alone, 172 cholera-related deaths were reported, with most new cases concentrated in Khartoum state.

Local doctors say drone attacks have knocked out power to water purification stations, forcing residents to rely on unsafe water sources.

Since the war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), heavy fighting has devastated urban infrastructure, especially in Khartoum and Omdurman.

These cities, once major population centres, were largely emptied as they became key battlegrounds, with the military recapturing the capital region in late March.

“We are racing against time with our partners to provide basic healthcare, clean water, and proper nutrition, among other lifesaving services, to children who are highly vulnerable to deadly diseases and severe acute malnutrition,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s Representative in Sudan.

The deteriorating conditions are fuelling the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases, particularly in overcrowded neighbourhoods and displacement sites. According to UNICEF, more than 7,700 cases of cholera — including over 1,000 in children under the age of five — and 185 related deaths have been reported in Khartoum since January 2025.

Two of the seven localities in the state—Jebel Aulia and Khartoum—are at risk of famine and account for 33% of the 307,000 acutely malnourished children. This includes an estimated 26,500 suffering from severe acute malnutrition, leaving them highly vulnerable to cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases if not treated promptly.

Each day, more children are exposed to the dual threat of cholera and malnutrition, both of which are preventable and treatable, if we can reach them in time Sheldon Yett, UNICEF’s Representative in Sudan

Aid agencies warn that without a sustained and secure humanitarian response, the health crisis could spiral further out of control.

UNICEF is leading a comprehensive cholera response, focusing on high-risk communities and critical water infrastructure. The World Health Organization describes cholera as a “disease of poverty,” as it spreads in areas with poor sanitation and limited access to clean water.

Efforts include providing water treatment chemicals such as polymer and chlorine, as well as a 1,000 kilovolt-amperes generator to keep the Al Manara Water Treatment Plant operational, which supplies safe water to over one million people in Karrari and Old Omdurman.

To curb transmission, UNICEF and its partners are distributing household water treatment chemicals, deploying chlorinators at water points, and mobilising rapid response teams for water chlorination and disinfection.

There are ongoing campaigns to build awareness through dialogues and social media on educating the public on cholera’s causes, symptoms, and prevention.

Cholera is a diarrheal disease caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. Though easily treatable with rehydration solutions and antibiotics, in severe cases, the disease can kill within hours if left untreated.

UNICEF has delivered over 1.6 million oral cholera vaccines to Sudan and is supporting immunisation efforts in affected regions.