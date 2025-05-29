WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN describes Gaza as 'hungriest place on earth'
"Right now, nearly 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid stand ready to enter Gaza, the hungriest place on earth," the OCHA spokesperson says.
UN describes Gaza as 'hungriest place on earth'
Since March, Israel has blocked food aid from entering the blockaded enclave, leaving Palestinians to starve. / Reuters
May 29, 2025

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that besieged Gaza is "the hungriest place on earth", urging for the aid to be immediately allowed.

"Right now, nearly 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid stand ready to enter Gaza, the hungriest place on earth," Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told UN News.

"The supplies have already been paid for by the world's donors. It is cleared for customs, approved and ready to move. We can get the aid in – immediately, at scale and for as long as necessary," he added.

Laerke insisted that the agency has "everything needed to get aid to civilians safely."

Since March, Israel has blocked food aid from entering the blockaded enclave, leaving Palestinians to starve.

'Systematic disinformation campaign'

Meanwhile, local authorities in Gaza refuted Israeli claims accusing Hamas of hoarding flour in warehouses, saying this is a part of a "systematic disinformation campaign" by Tel Aviv to avoid international responsibility of using hunger as a weapon of war.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a video on X showing desperate Palestinians, tormented by Israel's starvation tactic, overwhelming a UN warehouse.

In response, the Gaza Media Office said, "The Israeli occupation is spreading lies to cover up its engineered starvation policy targeting civilians, while it is the one that prevented international organisations from distributing aid to Palestinian families."

It said the warehouse belonged to the UN World Food Program (WFP); however, Israel rushed to fabricate a false narrative.

The office cited international organisations stating that the Israeli military had barred the WFP from distributing flour and food aid to needy families, ordering instead that aid be redirected exclusively to bakeries — a policy now referred to as "engineered starvation."

Israel has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, so far in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us