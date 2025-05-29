US
2 min read
US flag hoisted over ambassador's residence in Damascus after more than 12 years
In mid-May, Trump met with Syria's new President Ahmed al Sharaa in Riyadh and his administration eased the decades-long US sanctions against the country.
US flag hoisted over ambassador's residence in Damascus after more than 12 years
The US flag was raised outside the long-closed ambassador's residence in Damascus. / AFP
May 29, 2025

The US envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, has raised the American flag over the ambassador's residence in Damascus for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, a year after conflict broke out.

After months of relatively little engagement with Syria's new administration, the US has rapidly built ties in recent weeks. The US has not formally resumed embassy operations in the country, but Barrack’s visit marks an important milestone.

Barrack, who is also the US ambassador to Türkiye, was named as Syria's US envoy on May 23 and is on his first official visit to the country.

The US closed its embassy in Damascus in February 2012, nearly a year after protests against then-Syrian leader Bashar al Assad devolved into a violent conflict that went on to ravage Syria for more than a decade.

Then-ambassador Robert Ford was pulled out of Syria shortly before the embassy closed. Subsequent US envoys for Syria operated from abroad and did not visit Damascus.

During Syria's 14-year war, hundreds of thousands of people were killed, millions were displaced both internally and outside the country.

Historic meeting after 25 years

US President Donald Trump met with Syria's new President Ahmed al Sharaa in Riyadh in mid-May and his administration eased US sanctions on the country last Friday that were imposed during the Assad family's decades-long rule.

Trump announced his officials took action upon requests from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump met last month with al Sharaa in Riyadh during his trip to the kingdom.

The historic sit-down marked the first meeting between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years. Former President Bill Clinton met with Hafez al Assad in Geneva in 2000.

Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Saudi Arabia uses AI to enhance Hajj pilgrim services
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
Thailand, Cambodia agree to remove troops from disputed border area
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
On Istanbul conquest anniversary, Erdogan says Türkiye ‘redefining modern warfare’
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us