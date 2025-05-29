Türkiye considers the momentum achieved in Istanbul talks as a chance for lasting peace between Moscow and Kiev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, urging Russia and Ukraine not to miss the opportunity.

"We are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine. We see the momentum we have gained as an opportunity for lasting peace," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president voiced hope that the negotiations would resume in Istanbul.

"The statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov should not be taken lightly. It has further increased our hope for peace."

“Lavrov said Russia and Ukraine wanted a second round of talks to be held in Istanbul. This would allow the Istanbul peace process to start again,” he said.

The Russian foreign minister held a phone call Wednesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss possible Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Lavrov had earlier said that Russia proposed holding the second round of negotiations with Ukraine on June 2 in Istanbul.

Ukraine has not yet responded to Russia’s offer.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday and is off to Ukraine.

Fidan is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha, as well as Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

The talks are expected to address bilateral issues, as well as regional ones, including those concerning negotiations with Russia on a settlement in Ukraine.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.​​​​​​​

Both sides, during the talks facilitated by Türkiye, also agreed to continue negotiations for a truce.

President Erdogan, while returning from his visit to Azerbaijan, also said that Türkiye and Azerbaijan were developing cooperation in defence, energy, agriculture, and livestock.

Erdogan also welcomed the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve peace and praised Baku as the architect of peace in the region.



