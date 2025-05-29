Israeli government’s far-right ministers have strongly opposed US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a Gaza ceasefire to end Israel’s brutal onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

On Wednesday, Witkoff said negotiators are close to reaching a deal that could end Israel's war on Gaza.

"I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary ceasefire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict," he told reporters at the White House.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich immediately declared his opposition to the ceasefire proposal, claiming it would be "a lifeline to Hamas."

"We are not leaving areas we've conquered," the hardline minister said.

Settlement Minister Orit Strock called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue the war on Gaza, saying that Israel must not "fold" now.

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli rejected the American ceasefire proposal, describing the plan as "salami tactics."

The hardline minister urged Netanyahu to let the army continue its mission of taking over Gaza and compel Hamas to surrender.

Extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir echoed a similar opposition.

"The prime minister knows what my red line is, and he knows when he crosses it," he said, reiterating his absolute rejection of any deal that stops the war on Gaza, even if partial.

"A partial deal is the wrong thing to do."

Opposition backs ceasefire

The Israeli opposition, however, threw its weight behind Witkoff’s proposal to end the war on Gaza.

Main opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to "publicly and immediately" accept the American proposal.

He reiterated his promise to offer Netanyahu a "full safety net" to pass the deal if his coalition members vote against it.

Benny Gantz, chairman of the opposition National Unity Party, also backed the American proposal, saying Netanyahu "has no excuse" to reject it.

"He (Netanyahu) must adopt the American proposal and advance a framework that will return all hostages," Gantz added.

According to the Israeli Channel 12, Witkoff presented to Israel and Hamas a new proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The new plan would entail the release of nine live hostages, or even 10, along with 18 bodies of captives, on two batches over a period of one week, the broadcaster said.

In return, Tel Aviv would commit to a 60-day truce during which negotiations would take place for an end to the war.

The Israeli army would also withdraw to the areas it was present in before the collapse of the ceasefire in March. An Agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners would be released from Israeli jails, the channel said.

Under Witkoff’s proposal, Israel would also commit to allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza to be distributed through UN agencies.

Netanyahu is expected to hold a security meeting on Thursday to discuss the US ceasefire proposal, according to Israeli media.

TRT Global - Framework for permanent Gaza ceasefire decided with US envoy — Hamas According to the deal, Hamas says it will release 10 Israeli hostages. 🔗

Israel estimates that 58 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,100 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, including reports of torture, starvation, and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.

The Israeli opposition and families of hostages have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war to appease his far-right coalition partners and maintain power.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.