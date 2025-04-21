China announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on US Congressmen, officials, and heads of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for "egregious behaviour” on Hong Kong-related issues.

"Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, and Hong Kong affairs do not allow interference from the US. Any wrong actions taken by the US on Hong Kong-related issues will be resolutely countered by China with reciprocal countermeasures," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The move came after Washington sanctioned six senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials earlier this month, citing "transnational repression" and further erosion of Hong Kong's autonomy.

The US accused Beijing and Hong Kong officials of using Hong Kong national security laws extraterritorially to "intimidate, silence, and harass 19 pro-democracy activists who were forced to flee overseas, including a US citizen and four other US residents."

China’s latest move is an addition to an already escalating trade war between the two biggest global economies.