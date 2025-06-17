The United States is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between its envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Axios news site reported on Monday.

US President Donald Trump left for Washington, DC on Monday, ending his participation in the G7 summit in Canada due to tensions in the Middle East.

“I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Trump urged civilians to evacuate Tehran “immediately” amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!

“Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” he said on his Truth Social platform.

Tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated air strikes and drone attacks on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.