US President Donald Trump has said he believes a new nuclear agreement with Iran will eventually be signed, as Tehran reportedly seeks to de-escalate its conflict with Israel through Arab intermediaries.

"I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen. But a deal will be signed," Trump told reporters on Monday during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada.

He called Iran "foolish" for avoiding negotiations but gave no details on what steps Washington may take after the summit concludes Tuesday.

Trump declined to say whether the United States would support Israeli military aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities, though he praised recent Israeli strikes and noted the use of American-made weapons.

His comments followed reports that Iran has sent urgent messages to Washington and Tel Aviv through Gulf states, expressing a willingness to end hostilities and resume nuclear talks.

Speaking earlier alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said: "I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late."

Related TRT Global - Trump urges Iran to talk as G7 looks for common ground

Iran says Israeli attacks 'deal a blow' to nuclear diplomacy

According to the Wall Street Journal, Tehran is using Arab intermediaries to signal openness to diplomacy — on the condition that Israel halts its military attacks.

The report said Iran conveyed this position to Gulf countries after Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear, military sites and also vilians last Friday.

Reuters news agency later reported that Iran asked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman to lobby Trump to pressure Israel into accepting an immediate ceasefire.

Citing two Iranian and three regional sources, the report said Tehran would show flexibility in nuclear negotiations if Israel ended its military campaign.

Gulf officials quoted in both reports said their governments are urging the US administration to restrain Israeli action to avoid further escalation.

One Gulf source told Reuters that regional powers fear the conflict could spiral and threaten energy infrastructure and global oil markets.

A regional official said Iran contacted Qatar and Oman to help mediate a return to talks but stressed that negotiations would only resume if a ceasefire with Israel is secured first.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said Israel's attacks against his country "deal a blow" to diplomacy during a call with his French, British, and German counterparts.

"The Israeli aggression against Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations with the United States is a blow to diplomacy," Abbas Araghchi said during a call reported by his ministry with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, the United Kingdom's David Lammy, Germany's Johann Wadephul, and the European Union's head of foreign affairs Kaja Kallas.

These three countries and the EU, along with China and Russia, signed a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, but the United States under Trump rule later unilaterally withdrew.