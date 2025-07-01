TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Top British diplomat praises Türkiye’s role in regional stability, Ukraine peace efforts
Foreign Secretary highlights strategic partnership, trade ties, and shared diplomacy during Ankara visit.
Top British diplomat praises Türkiye’s role in regional stability, Ukraine peace efforts
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan and UK Foreign Secretary Lammy have held a joint press conference after their meeting in Ankara, Turkiye. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 1, 2025

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has commended Türkiye’s pivotal regional role during a press conference in Ankara following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. 

Lammy on Monday underscored the close diplomatic relationship between the UK and Türkiye, built on frequent dialogue, strategic alignment, and deep cultural connections.

"In those 12 months in office, there has not been one month in which I have not met or spoken, often more than once, with Minister Hakan Fidan," he said, highlighting the strength and frequency of UK-Türkiye engagement.

Lammy pointed to the estimated five million UK nationals expected to travel to Türkiye this year and the presence of Turkish-speaking communities in the UK as evidence of enduring people-to-people ties. 

He emphasised ongoing negotiations for a new Free Trade Agreement, building on £28 billion ($38.4 billion) in annual trade. 

“Having Turkish industry and business working in partnership, often located in the United Kingdom, is a testament to that strong business relationship,” he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Fidan highlights Türkiye's goal to preserve Iran-Israel ceasefire, strengthen UK ties

Türkiye's role in Ukraine, Gaza, and Syria

Lammy praised Türkiye’s efforts to mediate peace and counter Russian aggression in Ukraine, noting Ankara's work to stabilise the Black Sea region and pursue a long-sought ceasefire.

“I have been hugely grateful to the work that Türkiye has done to try and broker a peace… and to end the tremendous loss of life,” he said, citing the ongoing toll on Ukrainian civilians and the Russian military.

On Gaza, Lammy stressed both countries' shared concern over the humanitarian crisis and reiterated a firm commitment to a two-state solution. He also confirmed Syria was a topic of discussion, affirming the UK's appreciation for Türkiye’s cooperation on regional security.

“We have such a close working relationship, and I think you're going to see in the coming months more joint working between the United Kingdom and Türkiye at this very tough, challenging geopolitical moment,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us