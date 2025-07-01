WORLD
Taiwan fines Meta with over $512,000 for lacking advertiser transparency
Meta received a second fine in Taiwan amid concerns over scam ads and inadequate transparency.
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Meta logo / Reuters
July 1, 2025

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) fined Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, NT$15 million ($512,324) for its “inadequate transparency” regarding information related to advertisers, Focus Taiwan reported.

MODA fined Meta for 23 recent cases involving incomplete transparency about advertisers, noting that it failed to comply with the Fraud Crime Hazard Prevention Act, which requires online advertising platform operators to disclose information related to those who commissioned an ad or put up the money for it.

This marks Meta’s second fine in Taiwan for the same issue, after the company was fined NT$1 million ($34,139) on May 22.

Facebook is reportedly seen as a major source of scam ads in Taiwan.

A Global Anti-Scam Alliance survey published in CommonWealth Magazine in late 2024 showed that over 60% of Taiwanese respondents had encountered scam messages on the Meta platform.

Meta said it has strengthened its verification process since 2024, preventing users from running ads without verification, according to Focus Taiwan.

The company said it removed more than 146,000 ad accounts and 1.6 million scam ads from its platforms in 2024.

It said it will continue improving transparency and is working with MODA and the Criminal Investigation Bureau to enhance platform safety.

MODA has given Meta 30 days to address the issue or face another fine.

