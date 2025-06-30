US
2 min read
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Tech billionaire has renewed criticism of US President Donald Trump's spending legislation, calling it "insane" and suggesting the time has come to form a new political party.
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference at the White House / Reuters
June 30, 2025

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has intensified his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s proposed spending legislation, warning that the country is heading toward unsustainable debt and suggesting the creation of a new political party.

"It is obvious ... that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," Musk wrote on Monday on his social media platform, X.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was responding to a bill that includes a $5 trillion increase in the federal debt ceiling — a move Musk described as "insane spending."

Musk has repeatedly voiced concern over what he calls bipartisan complacency on fiscal responsibility.

Earlier this month, he publicly clashed with Trump over the bill, later softening his tone, but the dispute highlighted deeper tensions between political leaders and the country’s most high-profile business figures.

RelatedTRT Global - Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says they 'went too far'

Tesla shares experienced significant turbulence following Musk’s initial criticism of the bill, with the company temporarily losing around $150 billion in market value.

While the stock has since rebounded, the episode underscored the sensitivity of markets to public friction between policymakers and corporate leaders.

Musk’s remarks come at a time of increasing debate in Washington over the growing national debt, and may signal broader disillusionment among Silicon Valley figures with both major US parties.

A new political party in US

Musk warned that if what he called this "insane spending bill" is passed, the "America Party" would be formed the very next day.

"Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty, so the people can have a real voice," he wrote.

The United States has long drawn criticism for its limited two-party political landscape, dominated by Democrats and Republicans.

Over the years, calls have repeatedly emerged to create a new party that could revitalise political life in the country.

While the US Constitution does not prohibit the formation of new political parties, the structure of the American political system heavily favours the two main parties — making it extremely difficult for smaller or newer movements to gain lasting traction.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us