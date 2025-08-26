The UN postal agency said on Tuesday that 25 countries have decided to suspend package deliveries to the United States, as concern grows over the impact of President Donald Trump's looming tariffs.

The Trump administration has said it will abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States from August 29.

The move has sparked a flurry of announcements from postal services in France, Germany, India, Australia and other countries that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.