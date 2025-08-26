BIZTECH
1 min read
Over two dozen countries halt postal services to US over Trump tariffs: UN
The suspensions will continue until the US clarifies and implements its new measures.
Over two dozen countries halt postal services to US over Trump tariffs: UN
The Trump administration will suspend the global “de minimis” exemption for shipments under $800, which eases paperwork, effective August 29. / AFP
August 26, 2025

The UN postal agency said on Tuesday that 25 countries have decided to suspend package deliveries to the United States, as concern grows over the impact of President Donald Trump's looming tariffs.

The Trump administration has said it will abolish a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States from August 29.

The move has sparked a flurry of announcements from postal services in France, Germany, India, Australia and other countries that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
Recommended

Suspensions

The UN's Universal Postal Union said it had already been advised by "postal operators of 25 member countries... that they have suspended their outbound postal services to the US, citing uncertainties specifically related to transit services".

"These suspensions will remain in place pending further information on how US authorities will operationalise (their announced) measures as well as actual implementation of the required operational changes," it said in a statement.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us