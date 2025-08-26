WORLD
1 min read
Syria condemns Israeli assaults on its territory, urges international action to stop violations
Damascus affirms ‘legitimate and inalienable right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law’.
Syria condemns Israeli assaults on its territory, urges international action to stop violations
Syria denounced on Tuesday recent Israeli assaults on its territory / AP
August 26, 2025

Syria denounced on Tuesday recent Israeli assaults on its territory, affirming its right to defend its land and people by all means guaranteed under international law.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said one person was killed in Israeli shelling of the village of Tranja in southwestern Syria, decrying Israel’s “arrest campaigns against civilians in the town of Suwayseh, and their continued illegal deployment in Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the buffer zone.”

“These aggressive practices represent a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions, and constitute a direct threat to peace and security in the region,” it said.

Recommended

The ministry called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to “take urgent action to put an end to these ongoing violations.”

Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out four incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us