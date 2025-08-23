WORLD
1 min read
Twelve migrants missing after leaping from boat near Spain’s Balearic Islands
As of August 15, 4,323 migrants had arrived on the islands since the start of the year, marking a 77 percent increase.
Twelve migrants missing after leaping from boat near Spain’s Balearic Islands
Spain's civil guard and the coastguard are searching for the missing people. / Reuters
August 23, 2025

Twelve migrants are missing after having leapt from a boat while heading for Spain's Balearic archipelago in the Mediterranean, the authorities have said.

Another 14 migrants were rescued from the same vessel 58 kilometres southeast of the island of Cabrera, local officials said on Saturday.

The rescued migrants told officials that 12 passengers had leapt from the boat on Friday, the local authority said in a statement.

Spain's civil guard and the coastguard were searching for the missing people, who were from north Africa, the statement added.

Recommended

The migration route from North Africa to the Balearics has seen a surge this year, according to interior ministry figures.

As of August 15, 4,323 migrants had arrived on the islands since the start of the year, compared to 2,443 at the same date in 2024 -- a 77-percent increase.

Arrivals to Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean off western Africa, on the other hand, have dropped by 46 percent.

Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us