The Pentagon has been quietly blocking Ukraine from using US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to strike targets inside Russia, limiting Kiev's ability to employ these weapons in its defence against Moscow's invasion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing US officials.

The news came as US President Donald Trump has grown more frustrated publicly over the three-year-old war and his inability to secure a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

After his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a subsequent meeting with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy failed to produce observable progress, Trump said on Friday that he was again considering slapping Russia with economic sanctions or, alternatively, walking away from the peace process.

"I'm going to make a decision as to what we do and it's going to be, it's going to be a very important decision, and that's whether or not it's massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or we do nothing and say it's your fight," Trump said.

Trump had hoped to arrange a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, but that has also proven difficult. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told NBC on Friday that there was no agenda in place for a sitdown with Zelenskyy.