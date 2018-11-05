The United States has granted exemptions to eight countries allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, as Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's banking, energy and shipping industries.

Some of the eight countries – China, India, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea – include OPEC member Iran's top customers.

Pompeo said more than 20 countries have already cut their oil imports from Iran, reducing purchases by more than 1 million barrels per day.

TRT World’s Christine Pirovolakis reports.

The new sanctions are part of a wider effort by US President Donald Trump to curb Tehran's missile and nuclear programmes and diminish the Islamic Republic's influence in the Middle East.

It follows Washington's withdrawal from a 2015 international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme.

In a statement, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, "Treasury's imposition of unprecedented financial pressure on Iran should make clear to the Iranian regime that they will face mounting financial isolation and economic stagnation until they fundamentally change their destabilising behaviour."

The sanctions cover 50 Iranian banks and subsidiaries, more than 200 persons and vessels in its shipping sector, and targets Tehran's national airline, Iran Air, and more than 65 of its aircraft, the statement said.

Hours earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the "bullying" restoration of oil and banking curbs was backfiring by making Washington more isolated, a reference to other world powers opposed to the initiative.

European powers which continue to back the nuclear deal said they opposed the re-application of sanctions and major oil buyer China said it regretted the move.

The move is part of a wider effort by Trump to force Iran to further limit its nuclear work and halt a missile programme, as well as end its support for proxy forces in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East.

Switzerland said it was holding talks with the United States and Iran about launching a humanitarian payment channel to help keep food and drugs flowing to Tehran.

US sanctions permit trade in humanitarian goods such as food and pharmaceuticals, but measures imposed on banks and trade restrictions could make such items more expensive.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday the penalties returning on Monday were "the toughest sanctions ever put in place on the Islamic Republic of Iran."

However, Iran's clerical rulers have dismissed concerns about the impact of sanctions on the economy.

"Today the enemy [the United States] is targeting our economy ... the main target of sanctions is our people," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

Sanctions 'illegal and unfair'

"America wanted to cut to zero Iran's oil sales ... but we will continue to sell our oil ... to break sanctions," Rouhani told economists, adding the sanctions were illegal and unfair.

"This is an economic war against Iran but ... America should learn that it cannot use the language of force against Iran ... We are prepared to resist any pressure," Rouhani said.

Foreign minister Zarif said Washington had made itself more isolated by pursuing the sanctions.

"US bullying is backfiring .... The US — and not Iran — is isolated," Zarif said in a tweet.

Trump announced in May his government was withdrawing from what he called the "worst ever" agreement negotiated by the United States. The other parties to the deal – Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia – say they will not leave.

The deal had seen most international financial and economic sanctions on Iran lifted in return for Tehran curbing its disputed nuclear activity under UN surveillance.

The European Union, France, Germany and Britain said they regretted the US decision and would seek to protect European companies doing legitimate business with Tehran.

Diplomats told Reuters last month that a new EU mechanism to facilitate payments for Iranian oil exports should be legally in place by November 4 but not operational until early next year.

"We continue to believe that the Iran nuclear deal makes the world a safer place," British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said. As long as Iran met its obligations under the deal, Britain would be committed to it too.

In Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed what he called Trump's courageous decision in reimposing the sanctions on Iran, an arch-foe of Israel.