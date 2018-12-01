Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping emphasised on cooperation between the two countries as they held talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.

President Erdogan said he is pleased that Turkey-China relations have kept developing and deepening.

The Turkish side looks forward to carrying out closer high-level exchanges with China, speaks highly of the Belt and Road Initiative, and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as trade and economy, investment, aviation and tourism within the Belt and Road framework, he said.

Turkey is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China in international and regional affairs, the Turkish president added.

During the closed-door meeting that lasted thirty minutes, President Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also called on Beijing and Ankara to strengthen cooperation and share development opportunities.

Pointing out that both China and Turkey are emerging market economies, Xi urged the two countries to strengthen coordination and cooperation, share development opportunities and meet challenges and risks together.

Xi said he and the Turkish president have kept close communication in recent years and jointly led the strategic cooperation between their countries to a higher level.

He called on the relevant departments of the two countries to cooperate closely to fully implement the consensus achieved by him and the Turkish president and strive for tangible results.

Xi said China supports the efforts by Turkey to maintain its steady development.

The Chinese side is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Turkey to jointly oppose protectionism and unilateralism and safeguard the common interest of emerging market economies, the Chinese President added.