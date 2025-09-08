Two policemen were martyred and two more were left injured in a shooting attack on a police station in Türkiye's western Izmir province on Monday, with a 16-year-old suspect arrested, officials said.

The teenager opened fire with a rifle on the Salih İsgoren police station in Izmir's Balcova district.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the "heinous" attack on the police station in Balcova, a district just west of the resort city, left two officers martyred and a third "seriously injured" while another sustained “minor injuries.”

"The suspect in the incident, 16-year-old E.B., has been arrested and an investigation has been opened," Yerlikaya wrote on X.