Two policemen were martyred and two more were left injured in a shooting attack on a police station in Türkiye's western Izmir province on Monday, with a 16-year-old suspect arrested, officials said.
The teenager opened fire with a rifle on the Salih İsgoren police station in Izmir's Balcova district.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the "heinous" attack on the police station in Balcova, a district just west of the resort city, left two officers martyred and a third "seriously injured" while another sustained “minor injuries.”
"The suspect in the incident, 16-year-old E.B., has been arrested and an investigation has been opened," Yerlikaya wrote on X.
The injured officer was taken to the Dokuz Eylul University Research and Application Hospital.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced that a judicial investigation into the attack had been launched by the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.
“An immediate judicial investigation has been launched by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the incident, and 2 deputy chief public prosecutors and 6 public prosecutors have been assigned,” Tunc posted on X, condemning the armed attack.
Police immediately fanned out across the area, imposing tight security measures, media reports said. Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay denounced a "treacherous" attack and sent his condolences to the families of the martyrs in a post on X.