Conservationists combat bird poaching in China
Conservationists seek more volunteers to join the front line against poaching to protect birds in China.
In China, poaching is still a big threat to wild birds.
January 20, 2019

Conservationists say poaching is driving some bird species to the brink of extinction in China, a major stopover for tens of millions of birds migrating between the Arctic and places like Australia.

"I found a lot of traps set up for birds, especially during the migration seasons in the spring and autumn. Birds can't really see them though, so a lot of them are caught. I feel sorry for them so I try to remove the nets and ask local law enforcement for help," says anti-poacher Gu Xuan.

Chinese activists estimate that 7-10 million wild birds are trapped in the country each year, based on extrapolated numbers from the reports of thousands of activists.

TRT World'sSamantha Vadas reports from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRT World
