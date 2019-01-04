WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN rights office says Saudi trial in Khashoggi case 'not sufficient'
Saudi Arabia on Thursday opened the trial of 11 suspects in the murder of Riyadh critic Jamal Khashoggi, with the prosecution calling for the death penalty for five of the alleged killers.
UN rights office says Saudi trial in Khashoggi case 'not sufficient'
Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed shortly after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018. / AFP Archive
January 4, 2019

The United Nations Human Rights Office spokeswoman said on Friday that a trial taking place in Saudi Arabia into the October 2 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "not sufficient."

Speaking to press members in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani reiterated the office’s call for an independent investigation, “with international involvement,” into the incident.

“From the very beginning of this case, we’ve been pressing for justice.We’ve been calling for an independent investigation with international involvement,” Shamdasani said.

“We are aware of this trial that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, but this is not sufficient," she added.

In response to a question about the seeking of death sentences for five suspects by a Saudi prosecutor, she said the UN rights office always opposed the death penalty.

The first trial session of suspects in the Khashoggi murder case was held on Thursday in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A criminal court in Riyadh held the trial session for 11 defendants, local media reported, citing a statement issued by the Saudi Public Prosecution.

The Public Prosecution demanded the death sentence for five defendants.

Khashoggi, an occasional contributor to The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged that he was killed inside the consulate building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

For more on the trial of the suspects in Khashoggi's killing, read here.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us