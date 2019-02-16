Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the training session of the country's national judo team in Sochi on Thursday.

Russian TV showed Putin - a judo black belt holder - throwing one athlete after another on the floor.

Russian news Agency RIA said Putin, 66, injured a finger during the training session but that did not prevent him from completing the drill.

Putin has long cultivated a tough-guy image and has previously been shown on TV playing ice-hockey, handling an Amur tiger, riding a horse and diving to the bottom of the Black Sea.