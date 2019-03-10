The issue of long-running blood feuds and a cycle of revenge killings which have been going on for hundreds of years have affected thousands of families in Albania.

An organisation specialising in reconciliation said blood feuds have impacted a thousand families in Albania last year.

"If the justice system functioned properly, Albanians would respect it, because they're keen on fair play. But instead, we have dysfunctional institutions and a degenerate justice system," said Gjin Marku, a mediator working with Committee of Nationwide Reconciliation.

The mediation committee said about 300 families involved in blood feuds are in imminent and serious danger.

The authorities recorded three revenge killings last year.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports from the city of Skhodra.