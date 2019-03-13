TÜRKİYE
#WeAreErdogan trends as Erdogan, Netanyahu spar
Social media in Turkey erupts in support for President Erdogan, who slammed Israeli PM Netanyahu after he called Israel the nation-state of "the Jewish people" only, not all its citizens.
Turkey's President Erdogan (R) calls Israel's PM Netanyahu (L) "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him. / AFP Archive
March 13, 2019

Social media users in Turkey fired tweets on Wednesday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blasted "tyrant" Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu in a fresh spat between both leaders.

Erdogan was responding to comments from Netanyahu who called the Turkish leader a "dictator," after a day of tit-for-tat exchanges between government officials in both countries.

The latest exchange came after Netanyahu called Israel the nation-state of "the Jewish people" only, not all its citizens, provoking anger in Turkey with social media trending hashtag #WeAreErdogan.

Erdogan called Netanyahu "the thief who heads Israel" in reference to corruption allegations against him and added that the Israeli premier is a "tyrant massacring Palestinian children."

He said Turkey would maintain its struggle for occupied Jerusalem until the city is administrated in a way that is appropriate with its importance to the Islamic world.

Erdogan also criticised Israel over its assault on the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, saying the Turkish nation will raise its voice for any attack against the mosque.

