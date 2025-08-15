WORLD
Ukraine 'counting on America' for a just peace ahead of Alaska talks: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president calls for a "substantive discussion" between the leaders, emphasising that the necessary steps must be taken by Russia.
August 15, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kiev is “counting on America” to help open a path toward a just peace as the US and Russian presidents prepare for a meeting in Alaska.

Zelenskyy said in a statement on Friday that the talks should lead to “a real path toward a just peace and a substantive discussion” between the leaders, stressing that “the necessary steps must be taken by Russia.”

He also added that Ukraine is reinforcing positions in the Pokrovsk sector and other key areas in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, claiming that Russian forces are seeking more favourable political positions ahead of the meeting.

He said that the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are “operating very effectively” in the Dobropillia area, with additional reinforcements approved for multiple fronts.

Zelenskyy also highlighted discussions on developing a contract-based army and securing funding for Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces for 2025–2026, saying the military will remain ready “under any circumstances” to protect statehood.

Russia has not yet responded to the remarks.

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet at 1930 GMT in Anchorage, marking the first talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Zelenskyy previously said that Trump expressed readiness to provide his country with security guarantees.

Trump has said Russia and Ukraine would swap territories as part of a peace agreement and has threatened Putin with “very severe consequences” if he does not agree to end the war in Ukraine at the summit.

SOURCE:AA
