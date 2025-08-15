US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have arrived in Alaska for a summit meeting that could prove decisive for the future of Ukraine.

Ahead of the summit, Trump warned he would "walk" away from the summit if the talks do not go well.

Fox News previewed the comments on the US social media company X, citing an interview with anchor Bret Baier in which Trump said he "would walk" if the meeting did not go well.

"We’re going for a meeting with President Putin in Alaska. And I think it’s going to work out very well and if it doesn’t, I’m going to head back home real fast," Trump was quoted as saying by FOX News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on X.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that security guarantees for Ukraine were possible “along with Europe and other countries”, but not in the form of NATO.

He also said he will let Ukraine decide on possible territorial swaps with Russia, adding: "I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine."

Trump said there would not be any trade with Russia without the end of the war.

'High stakes'

Putin will step onto Western soil for the first time since the start of the war with Ukraine in February 2022, a relentless conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and has seen Russia make rapid gains just before the summit.

Trump extended the invitation at the Russian leader's suggestion, but the US president has since been defensive and warned that the meeting could be over within minutes if Putin does not compromise.

"HIGH STAKES," he posted on his Truth Social platform shortly before boarding Air Force One and taking off for the near seven-hour flight to Anchorage.

Every word and gesture will be closely watched by European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was not included and has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia.

'We never make any predictions ahead of time'

Trump has called the summit a "feel-out meeting" to test Putin, whom he last saw in 2019. "If it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly, and if it's a good meeting, we're going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future," Trump said on Thursday.

He gave the summit a one-in-four chance of failure -- though he seemed optimistic when talking to reporters en route to Anchorage on Friday.

"There's a good respect level on both sides and I think something's going to come out of it," he said aboard Air Force One. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to a question from Russian state TV by saying that Moscow would not make guesses on the outcome of the meeting.

"We never make any predictions ahead of time," Lavrov said after he reached Alaska, wearing what appeared to be a shirt with "USSR" written across it in Cyrillic script. Russia's "position is clear and unambiguous. We will present it," he said.