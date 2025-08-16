WORLD
2 min read
Death toll exceeds 300 as monsoon floods ravage Pakistan
The disaster comes as authorities warn that rising temperatures are accelerating glacier melt, with the monsoon season growing more destructive in recent years due to climate crisis.
Death toll exceeds 300 as monsoon floods ravage Pakistan
A firefighting vehicle submerged in floodwaters after heavy rains in Mingora, Swat Valley, north-western Pakistan, on August 15, 2025. / AP
August 16, 2025

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300, local officials said on Saturday.

Hundreds have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.

The majority of the deaths, 211, were recorded in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Nine more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while five died in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, it said.

Most were killed in flash floods and collapsing houses, while 21 others were injured.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for Pakistan's northwest for the next few hours, urging people to take "precautionary measures".

A helicopter carrying relief supplies to the cloudburst-hit Bajaur area crashed on Friday, killing five crew members, including two pilots, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recommended

‘Roads closed, rescue teams travel on foot’

The provincial government has declared the severely affected mountainous districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra and Battagram disaster-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the provincial rescue agency told AFP that around 2,000 rescue workers were engaged in recovering bodies from the debris and carrying out relief operations in nine affected districts.

"Heavy rainfall, landslides in several areas, and washed-out roads are causing significant challenges in delivering aid, particularly in transporting heavy machinery and ambulances," Bilal Ahmed Faizi, spokesman for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Rescue agency told AFP.

"Due to road closures in most areas, rescue workers are travelling on foot to conduct operations in remote regions," he added.

"They are trying to evacuate survivors, but very few people are relocating due to the deaths of their relatives or loved ones being trapped in the debris."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us