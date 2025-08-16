US
Trump administration backs down on DC police takeover after court hearing
Justice Department agrees to revise order that bypassed mayor and police chief amid legal challenge.
August 16, 2025

The Trump administration has reversed course on a move to take full control of Washington’s police department, agreeing to rewrite an order that would have placed the Drug Enforcement Administration chief in charge, following a tense court hearing.

The deal came after US District Judge Ana Reyes indicated she would grant the city’s request for a temporary restraining order if the Justice Department did not act by Friday evening.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s original order, issued late Thursday without notice, named DEA head Terry Cole as "Emergency Police Commissioner," sidelining Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith.

Under the revised order, Cole will instead be Bondi’s "designee for requesting services" from MPD, with no direct authority over officers.

"In the interim, Mr. Cole is not going to be able to direct police department individuals to do anything," Reyes said.

"He’s going to have to go through the mayor."

Home Rule Act

The dispute stems from Trump’s decision on Monday to invoke the 1973 Home Rule Act — the first president to do so — citing emergency powers to seek MPD services for federal purposes.

City officials argue the law does not permit a hostile takeover or the rewriting of local laws and rules.

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued the administration Friday, calling the move "brazenly unlawful" and an infringement on the District’s right to self-governance.

Bowser said residents were "worried and concerned" and that her focus was ensuring any federal officers in the city were deployed strategically.

Negotiations to avoid a restraining order lasted about 90 minutes during a break in the hearing, with senior Justice Department officials joining the talks.

The White House said the administration has the "lawful authority to assert control over" MPD. Reyes will hold another hearing next week to address remaining legal questions.

SOURCE:AP
