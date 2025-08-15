WORLD
1 min read
Three-way meeting on Ukraine possible if Alaska talks bear results: Kremlin
Talks between the Russian and US presidents may last 6-7 hours, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says.
Three-way meeting on Ukraine possible if Alaska talks bear results: Kremlin
Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev said ahead of the meeting that the mood is "combative". / AP
August 15, 2025

Kremlin has said ahead of the Alaska summit on Ukraine that a subsequent three-way meeting would be possible if talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump bear results, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the talks between Russian and US presidents may last 6-7 hours, and their aides will take part in meetings that were expected to be held one-to-one, Russian state media reported.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev also said ahead of the meeting that the mood is "combative", Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Recommended

Putin and Trump will discuss the full spectrum of US-Russia relations, not only Ukraine, and their talks will be aimed at restoring ties, said Dmitriev, who is responsible for investments and economic cooperation.

The high-stakes meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage will also mark the first direct talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since June 2021, when then-President Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva.

Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us