Türkiye and Georgia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening regional cooperation and advancing peace during a high-profile meeting in Ankara, with the two leaders pledging to strengthen political, economic, and security ties.

Standing alongside Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili at a joint press conference on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the partnership as “strategic” and said the two nations would continue to work “shoulder to shoulder” for stability in the Caucasus and beyond.

At the heart of their discussions was the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars ( BTK ) Railway, which Erdogan called “the backbone of the Middle Corridor”, a key east-west trade route linking Asia and Europe.

Now operating at full capacity, the railway is expected to play a crucial role in boosting commerce between the two nations.

Regional experts see the BTK’s enhanced role as part of a wider strategic vision.

Basak Kuzakci, an assistant professor at Marmara University, tells TRT World the line is “far more than just a transportation link, it is the heart of the Middle Corridor, the new economic lifeline connecting the Turkic world between Asia and Europe.”

She adds: “President Erdogan’s description of it as ‘the backbone of the Middle Corridor’ succinctly captures both its economic and geopolitical importance.”

According to Kuzakci, the Middle Corridor will shape the future of global trade.

“The BTK is the strategic link that binds this chain seamlessly and securely, offering significant advantages in both time and cost,” she says.

Previously operating below full capacity, the line now benefits from expanded capacity, accelerating freight flows and reinforcing the route’s reliability, she adds.

Oktay Tanrisever, an international relations academic at the Middle East Technical University, says bringing the BTK to full operational capacity reflects Türkiye’s commitment to “regional ownership” in its Caucasus and Central Asia policy.

“By supporting both the BTK and the Zangezur Corridor, Türkiye is diversifying transportation routes, strengthening regional connectivity, and consolidating its central role in the East–West Middle Corridor, all of which will bring economic, diplomatic, and geopolitical advantages,” he adds.

Kuzakci said that the BTK is “not merely a rail project; it is a symbol of the shared vision of the Turkic world,” with growing freight flows poised to raise the Middle Corridor’s share in global trade.