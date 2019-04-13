WORLD
2 MIN READ
International Red Cross says stepping up aid to Venezuela
"Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centres in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC," the independent aid agency says.
International Red Cross says stepping up aid to Venezuela
Employees work at the Venezuelan Red Cross in Caracas, Venezuela, Mach 29, 2019. / Reuters
April 13, 2019

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it has reached agreement with the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro to expand aid operations, supporting hospitals and health centres in providing vital medical care.

In a statement, the independent aid agency said after a five-day visit by ICRC President Peter Maurer: "Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centres in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC."

"I am satisfied with the willingness of the authorities to work with us to address the humanitarian needs we have identified in a consensual way,” Maurer said. 

Maduro said on state television on Wednesday that the Andean country had reached "an agreement" with the ICRC to work with the UN to bring in aid. 

"We reached an agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Bolivarian government, to work together with UN agencies to bring into Venezuela all the support, all the humanitarian aid that can be brought, while respecting the country's sovereignty," Maduro said.

It comes off the back of government aid from Turkey, China, India.

TRT World'sDan Ashby reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us