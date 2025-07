Spain's far-right Vox party is now the country's fifth largest political party in just six years.

They support bullfighting, plans to deport all undocumented migrants, and want to shut down what they describe as ‘fundamentalist’ mosques.

This is all part of a 'rise nationalist' sentiment, after the Catalan region’s failed independence attempt a year and a half ago.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.