WORLD
3 MIN READ
Strong earthquake in Albania damages buildings and sends residents fleeing
The epicentre of the 5.6-magnitude quake was near Durres, less than 40 km west of the capital Tirana.
Strong earthquake in Albania damages buildings and sends residents fleeing
Police secure the area of a damaged building in Tirana after two earthquakes over 5.0 magnitude struck the coastline Adriatic coastline of Albania. September 21, 2019. / AFP
September 22, 2019

Albania was rattled by its strongest earthquake in decades on Saturday, officials said, sending people fleeing into the streets in several cities, damaging buildings and triggering power cuts in the capital.

The epicentre of the shallow 5.6-magnitude quake, was near Durres, less than 40 kilometres west of the capital Tirana, according to the US Geological Survey.

Albania's defence ministry said it was the "strongest earthquake in the country in the last 20 to 30 years."

"There are no deaths," Defence Ministry spokeswoman Albana Qajaj said.

Some 80 people sought medical help in both Tirana and Durres, 21 of whom were hospitalised due to injuries caused by falling objects or parts of walls as well as for panic attacks, Health Minister Ogerta Manasterilu said.

Qajaj said that houses and buildings in Tirana had been damaged but were still standing and that the ministry was assessing damage in other towns and villages.

Prime Minister Edi Rama cancelled his scheduled trip to the United States following the quake, which cut electricity and telephone lines in Tirana and a number of other towns and villages.

Many people remained outside their homes for several hours in the capital, fearful of aftershocks.

"I fear to return because such a strong earthquake could be followed with others," Drita Lohja, a resident in her fifties said.

Falling debris pulverised parked cars in parts of the city.

Reporters and witnesses saw windows broken and deep fissures in the facades of buildings in Durres, as well as in the capital.

Media reported that a large building in Tirana was seriously damaged and that it were being evacuated.

A University of Tirana building was also damaged, witnesses said.

According to local media reports, at least two people were slightly injured and a dozen houses collapsed in the village of Helmes, 10 kilometres from Tirana.

Two other earthquakes followed the strong one that occurred at around 4:00 pm local time, and was felt in neighbouring Montenegro and Italy, and also on the Greek island of Corfu, according to some Twitter users.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us