BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mothercare puts British stores into administration
Britain's children and baby products retailer Mothercare move puts at risk more than 2,000 jobs. The 58-year-old global brand's 79 British stores have been bleeding cash for years.
Mothercare puts British stores into administration
Mothercare's 79 stores in the UK lost $46.9 million last year. / AP
November 4, 2019

Britain's children and baby products retailer Mothercare said on Monday it was putting its loss-making UK business into administration at a risk of more than 2,000 jobs.

The 58-year-old global brand's 79 British stores have been bleeding cash for years.

Mothercare in March reported making a profit of $36.6 million (£28.3 million, 32.8 million euros) from more than 1,000 stores it has worldwide.

Its UK operations lost £36.3 million in the same fiscal year.

The company said it has been holding fruitless talks with partners about its struggling domestic operations since May 2018. It already closed 55 stores last year. 

"It has become clear that (its UK stores) are not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group as it currently stands and/or attractive enough for a third party partner," Mothercare said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK." 

Mothercare's stock price fell 29 percent to 8.01 pence in morning trading.

The company stressed that its British operations "will be free to continue to trade in the normal course of business" and made no reference to future jobs. 

Financial analysts have blamed Mothercare's problems on its slow development of online operations and unsuccessful marketing campaigns.

A number of historic British brands have been forced to shutter stores due to competition from big-box retailers and online giants such as Amazon.

Their restructuring efforts have been hampered by a limited appetite by investors to bet big on Britain due to uncertainty over the Brexit crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us