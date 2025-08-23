Strengthening of bilateral ties has been on the agenda as Pakistan's top diplomat arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit Saturday, the first by a Pakistani foreign minister in 13 years.

Ishaq Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister, landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on the landmark visit.

There has been a thaw in ties between Islamabad and Dhaka since the August 2024 ouster of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, which was considered pro-India.

A number of trade and cooperation agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistani High Commission in Dhaka, Dar underscored his country’s “strong desire to forge a cooperative and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.”

Dar said the people of Pakistan have fraternal sentiments towards the people of Bangladesh.

He also met delegations of different political parties and will be received by Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Sunday.

Mutual interest, regional trade

A leader of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party said they discussed issues of mutual interest and regional trade.

“We discussed how to further enhance relations with the brotherly Muslim state (Pakistan) in the coming days and how to make the regional alliance SAARC more active and stronger,” deputy leader Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told reporters after the meeting.