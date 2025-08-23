Texas lawmakers have approved a controversial new congressional map designed to create five additional Republican-leaning seats, a move aimed at bolstering the party’s hold on the US House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections.

The Republican-controlled state Senate on Saturday passed the plan 18–11 along party lines shortly after midnight, capping more than eight hours of heated debate.

A last-ditch filibuster attempt by Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado was cut short when Republicans invoked a rare procedural motion to end debate and force a final vote.

The measure now heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for approval.