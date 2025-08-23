WORLD
Texas map boosts GOP seats to strengthen Trump’s majority
Trump pressured GOP-led Texas to redraw the map to block Democrats from winning the House in 2026.
The move follows US President Donald Trump’s push to redraw maps to keep Congress in GOP hands (Photo: AA) / AA
August 23, 2025

Texas lawmakers have approved a controversial new congressional map designed to create five additional Republican-leaning seats, a move aimed at bolstering the party’s hold on the US House of Representatives in next year’s midterm elections.

The Republican-controlled state Senate on Saturday passed the plan 18–11 along party lines shortly after midnight, capping more than eight hours of heated debate. 

A last-ditch filibuster attempt by Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado was cut short when Republicans invoked a rare procedural motion to end debate and force a final vote.

The measure now heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for approval.

Trump’s push works out

The redistricting push follows pressure from President Donald Trump, who has urged GOP-led states to reshape political maps to help Republicans maintain control of Congress in the 2026 midterms, halfway through his second term.

The aggressive maneuvering has already prompted a counter-move from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who announced plans to redraw California’s map to add up to five Democratic-leaning seats. Unlike Texas, however, the California plan requires voter approval in a November referendum.

Both parties are now eyeing opportunities in other battleground states where redistricting rules allow for fast-tracked changes that could reshape the balance of power.

The clash underscores the high stakes of redistricting in an election year that could determine whether Trump retains unified Republican control of Congress or faces a Democratic-led House intent on investigating his administration.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
