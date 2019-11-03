BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
McDonald's announced that President and CEO Steve Easterbrook was out after showing "poor judgment" by engaging in a "consensual relationship" with an employee.
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook (L) chats with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the unveiling of the company's new corporate headquarters on June 4, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. / AFP Archive
November 3, 2019

McDonald's chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said on Sunday.

The fast-food giant said the former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.

In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook said in the email.

McDonald's board of directors voted on Easterbrook's departure Friday after conducting a thorough review. Details of Easterbrook's separation package will be released Monday in a federal filing, according to a company spokesperson. Easterbrook was CEO since 2015.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald's USA, as its new president and CEO.

McDonald's is planning to file its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, and the leadership transition is unrelated to the company's operational or financial performance, the company said in a news release.

Kempczinski joined McDonald's in 2015. He was responsible for approximately 14,000 McDonald's restaurants in the US. He was instrumental in the development of McDonald's strategic plan and oversaw the most comprehensive transformation of the US business in McDonald's history, said Enrique Hernandez, chairman of McDonald's board, in a statement.

Kempczinski described Easterbrook as a mentor.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us