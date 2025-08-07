US President Donald Trump has called on all Middle Eastern countries to join the Abraham Accords, claiming that Iran’s nuclear capabilities had been “totally obliterated” following the recent regional conflict.

“Now that the nuclear arsenal being ‘created’ by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Thursday.

“This will ensure PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” he added, using all caps for emphasis.

What do the accords aim for?

The Abraham Accords, launched in 2020 during Trump’s presidency, were aimed at normalising diplomatic relations between Israel and Arab states, beginning with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Sudan and Morocco later joined the initiative, which was seen as a major shift in Middle East diplomacy.