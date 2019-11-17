WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hong Kong protests see renewed clashes at university
Police have used tear gas to force hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Hong Kong protests see renewed clashes at university
Protesters wear gas masks and hold umbrellas during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 17, 2019 / Reuters
November 17, 2019

Hong Kong police said one of their media liaison officers was hit in the leg by an arrow on Sunday in a standoff with anti-government protesters around a barricaded university.

Activists hurled petrol bombs, some by catapult, and shot arrows with bows at police who fired tear gas and water cannon in response in the standoff at the Polytechnic University in Kowloon.

A large group of people arrived on Sunday to try to clean up a debris-strewn roadway. Riot police appeared after the cleaners were warned away by the protesters.

The police shot volleys of tear gas toward the protesters, who sheltered behind a wall of umbrellas across an entire street.

The skirmish came hours after intense overnight clashes in which the two sides exchanged tear gas and gasoline bombs. Many protesters retreated inside the Polytechnic campus.

Protesters have largely retreated from other major universities that were occupied for much of last week, but a contingent remains at Polytechnic.

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests have been raging for more than five months.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us