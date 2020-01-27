As President Donald Trump's legal team continues with his defence in his impeachment trial in the Senate, claims by his former national security adviser John Bolton are casting a shadow on the proceedings.

John Bolton writes in his forthcoming book that Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid from Ukraine until it helped secure investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Heading into the Senate trial, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy told reporters, "it is obvious he would be a witness," as well as why "it is obvious why the White House does not want him to be a witness."

Trump is dismissing Bolton's claim as patently "false."

Monday's presentation was expected to include appearances by Alan Dershowitz, who will argue that impeachable offences require criminal-like conduct, and Ken Starr, the independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The revelations in the book have dramatically increased pressure on Republican senators to call Bolton to testify at Trump's impeachment trial.