EA partners with Google for games on Stadia
Electronic Arts will be launching Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA and Madden NFL on Google's cloud-based platform later this year.
In this file photo taken on August 21, 2019 a visitor plays a cloud-game at the stand of Google Stadia during the Video games trade fair Gamescom in Cologne, western Germany. / AFP
April 28, 2020

Electronic Arts Inc. and Google have joined forces to launch five EA games on Stadia, Google's cloud-based gaming platform, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to be available to Stadia before the end of this year, while EA Sports FIFA and Madden NFL are slated to be accessible this winter.

"Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play," Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform."

"We're thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts' biggest hits come to the Stadia," Google GM and VP Phil Harrison said in a statement. "I can't wait to play EA Sports FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button."

SOURCE:Reuters
