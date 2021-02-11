In pictures: India’s Uttarakhand glacier flood disaster
Relative of a victim sits at Raini village of Chamoli district. / TRTWorld
Vijay PandeyVijay Pandey
February 11, 2021

At least 206 people are missing and 31 have died in northern India after a glacier burst caused a massive flood on Sunday.

The flash flood near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged under-construction hydropower projects and swept away several bridges in the Dhauli Ganga river. 

As many as 13 villages in Uttarakhand were cut off after the lone bridge connecting them to the rest of the state was washed away in the flash floods.

Multiple agencies are searching for 39 workers believed to be trapped inside a tunnel more than 200 metres (656 ft) long and blocked with slush and debris.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was working in close coordination with the Uttarakhand authorities to provide search and rescue operations.

