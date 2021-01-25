WORLD
Indian, Chinese troops spar in new border brawl
Last week’s incident came six months after a pitched battle in which at least 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese forces were killed.
In this July 5, 2006 file photo, a Chinese soldier, left, and an Indian soldier put into place a barbed wire fence at the international border at Nathula Pass, in northeastern Indian state of Sikkim. / AP
January 25, 2021

Indian and Chinese troops have brawled on their contested Himalayan border leaving injuries on both sides, military sources and media reports have said.

The incident last week came six months after a pitched battle which killed at least 20 Indian troops and an unknown number of Chinese forces.

The latest incident happened last week at Naku La in Sikkim state, military sources told AFP.

Media reports quoted Indian military officials as saying there were casualties on both sides.

A Chinese patrol tried to cross into Indian territory and was forced back, the officials said.

Naku La connects Sikkim to the Tibet region in China.

Hand-to-hand fighting on the Sikkim border in May last year set off the latest frontier tensions between the world's two most-populous nations.

In June, troops from the two sides fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region.

China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, blamed each other for the dispute and each has poured tens of thousands of extra troops into border zones.

The latest de-escalation talks between military commanders were held Sunday.

SOURCE:AFP
