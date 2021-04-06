The volume of e-commerce in Turkey has jumped 66 percent year-on-year to $32 billion (226.2 billion Turkish liras) in 2020, the country's trade minister announced.

"The E-commerce spending to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio reached 4.1 percent in 2020, a rise of 51.8 percent from a year ago," Ruhsar Pekcan told a news conference held in the capital Ankara.

Citing data from international institutions, Pekcan said the global e-commerce volume hit $4.3 trillion, up by an expected 18 percent in the same period.

The figure is projected to reach $6.5 trillion over the next three years, with the increase to accelerate further, she noted.

Sharp increase in food industry

The number of companies running e-commerce operations in Turkey also surged 275 percent to 256,861 last year, an indicator of dynamic development of the sector in the country, she stressed.

The number of orders also saw a rise of 68 percent in 2020, reaching 2.3 billion, she said.

"Turkey's e-commerce volume to general trade ratio rose from 9.8 percent in 2019 to 15.7 percent on average in 2020," Pekcan noted.

The sectors seeing the sharpest rises in e-commerce were food and supermarket, up more than 200 percent, the metallurgy and chemical sector with 189 percent, home appliances with 129 percent, the home, garden, furniture and decoration sector with 105 percent, and the florist sector, with 100 percent.

On the other hand, she added: "Airlines (-40 percent), travel/transport (-46 percent), accommodation (-37 percent) and entertainment and arts (-46 percent) showed the largest decrease in the same period."

