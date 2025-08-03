WORLD
2 min read
Kamchatka quake linked to rare eruption of volcano after 600 years, Russian scientists say
First eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in approximately 600 years observed overnight, possibly linked to last week’s powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East that also sparked tsunami alerts.
Kamchatka quake linked to rare eruption of volcano after 600 years, Russian scientists say
Tsunami waves flood an area after a powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula in Severo-Kurilsk. / Reuters
August 3, 2025

The overnight eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka, its first in 600 years, may be connected to the huge earthquake that rocked Russia's Far East last week, Russia's RIA state news agency and scientists reported on Sunday.

"This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years," RIA cited Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, as saying.

She added that the eruption may be connected to the earthquake on Wednesday that triggered tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of Klyuchevskoy, the most active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

On the Telegram channel of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Girina said that Krasheninnikov's last lava effusion took place on 1463 - plus/minus 40 years - and no eruption has been known since.

The Kamchatka branch of Russia's ministry for emergency services said that an ash plume rising up to 6,000 metres (3.7 miles) has been recorded following the volcano's eruption.

Recommended

The volcano itself stands at 1,856 metres.

"The ash cloud has drifted eastward, toward the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas along its path," the ministry said on Telegram.

The eruption of the volcano has been assigned an orange aviation code, indicating a heightened risk to aircraft, the ministry said.

RelatedTRT Global - An 8.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, triggering tsunami warnings in many countries
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Türkiye determined to maintain lasting disinflation process: Simsek
From Gaza to Boston: Injured Palestinian girls arrive in US for urgent medical treatment
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us