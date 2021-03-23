WORLD
Myanmar junta condoles deaths but blames anti-coup protests for violence
Myanmar military expresses sadness for protest death toll, which it puts at 164, and airs video testimony of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.
Family members cry over the dead body of a teenage boy Tun Tun Aung who was shot dead by security forces in front of his home on Monday, in Mandalay, Myanmar March 23, 2021. / Reuters
March 23, 2021

Myanmar's military has expressed sadness for the deaths of what it said were 164 demonstrators during violence in the country, but accused anti-coup protesters of widespread destruction of property and of fanning unrest.

READ MORE:Myanmar junta mounts pressure on anti-coup protesters and media

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a news conference he felt "sorry for their losses as they are also our citizens," and said nine members of security forces had been killed. 

He said strikes and hospitals not fully operating had caused deaths, including from Covid-19, calling them "undutiful and unethical".

Allegations of bribery against Suu Kyi

The military also showed a video testimony of a former top Yangon official alleging corruption by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, including receiving cash, gold bars and silk.

The military showed video testimony of former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein saying he visited Suu Kyi multiple times and gave her money "whenever needed". 

It also showed a mayor of Naypyitaw alleging her National League for Democracy party had committed electoral fraud by inventing voters, including in one township tripling the number. 

SOURCE:Reuters

SOURCE:Reuters
