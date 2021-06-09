WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel shifts blame, accuses Hamas of using AP building to jam Iron Dome
The Associated Press says it has seen no evidence to support Israel's claims about why it destroyed the 12-storey tower that also housed Al Jazeera during the last month's brutal assault on Gaza.
Israel shifts blame, accuses Hamas of using AP building to jam Iron Dome
A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera and other media offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city on May 15, 2021. / Reuters
June 9, 2021

Israel's military has claimed it destroyed a tower block in Gaza that housed the Associated Press because it was used by Hamas as an electronic warfare site.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan to the US issued his statement on Tuesday, a day after meeting AP President CEO Gary Pruitt and vice president for international news Ian Phillips at the agency's New York headquarters.

AP has called for a release of evidence to support Israel's assertion.

Israel's destruction of the 12-storey tower, which also housed Qatar-based media group Al Jazeera in its war on Gaza in May drew international condemnation and calls by Israel's main ally the US to protect journalists.

The al Jalaa building in Gaza City had been evacuated after its owner received advanced warning of the May 15 strike.

READ MORE:Media outlets seek explanation after Israeli strike hits offices in Gaza

AP calls for release of evidence

In a statement on Twitter, Erdan said he told AP executives that the building was used by Hamas to disrupt the Iron Dome, which intercepted hundreds of incoming rockets fired by the militant group during the fighting.

"Israeli authorities maintain that the building housing our bureau was destroyed because of a Hamas presence that posed an urgent threat. We have yet to receive evidence to support these claims," the AP said in a statement.

"AP continues to call for the full release of any evidence the Israelis have so that the facts are public."

The Israeli military had said the purpose of the strike "was to curtail these enemy capabilities, including destroying special equipment, and preventing their use during the operation...The strike was designed to collapse the building in order to ensure the destruction of the special means."

READ MORE:Israel bombs tower housing foreign media, kills 10 members of Gaza family

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us