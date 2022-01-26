Roughly 75 percent of the forests and agricultural Jewish settlements developed under the Jewish National Fund (JNF) cover over 80 villages of pre-1948 Palestine.
In the establishment of Israel, the military forces of the Zionist Movement destroyed over half of the villages of Mandate Palestine and uprooted close to 800,000 Palestinians from the country. Some were killed, others were expelled or internally displaced.
While the JNF brands itself as Israel’s ecological organisation, it is widely criticised as being a greenwashing tool for the Israeli government, covering the crimes of dispossessing and expelling the Palestinian population through its “green” initiatives.
The organisation has over 150 forests under its management and boasts of having planted over 240 million trees since its founding in 1901. A vast majority of the trees, however, are non-native conifers not suitable for the country’s environment.
Here are just 20 of the parks and agricultural settlements of the JNF below, listing the Palestinian villages they were planted and built over along with the populations of the villages before 1948 and where they are located.
1. Beit Elazari agricultural settlement
Built over: Palestinian village of Al-Maghar
Pre-1948 population: 2,018 Palestinian residents
Location: Ramle Subdistrict
2. Castel National Park in the Judean Mountains
Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Qastal
Pre-1948 population: 104 Palestinian residents
Location: Jerusalem Subdistrict
3. The agricultural settlements of Giv’ati, Azrikam, Emunim as well as the Zemorot Pond Nature Reserve
Built and planted over: Palestinian village of Bayt Daras
Pre-1948 population: 3,190 Palestinian residents
Location: Gaza Subdistrict
4. Aminadav Forest
Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Walaja
Pre-1948 population: 2,041 Palestinian residents
Location: West Bank, Bethlehem Subdistrict
5. Agricultural area used by the settlements of Sde Nachum and Beyt ha-Shitta
Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Murassas
Pre-1948 population: 534 Palestinian residents
Location: Beisan Subdistrict
6. Ramot Naftali agricultural settlement
Built over: Palestinian villages of Qadas and Al-Nabi Yusha'.
Qadas population: 273 Palestinian residents
Al-Nabi Yusha’ population: 81 Palestinian residents
Location: Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border
7. Farmland used by the Yas’ur settlement
Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Damun
Pre-1948 population: 1,520 Palestinian residents
Location: Akka Subdistrict (Acre)
8. Yas’ur agricultural settlement
Built over: Palestinian village of Al-Birwa
Pre-1948 population: 1, 694 Palestinian residents
Location: Akka Subdistrict (Acre)
9. Ein Dor Grove
Planted over: Palestinian village of Indur
Pre-1948 population: 719 Palestinian residents
Location: Nazareth Subdistrict
10. Be'er Nahash well
Built over: Palestinian village of Dayr Nakhkhas
Pre-1948 population: 696 Palestinian residents
Location: Hebron Subdistrict
11. Kula Forest
Planted over: Palestinian village of Qula
Pre-1948 population: 1,172 Palestinian residents
Location: Ramle Subdistrict
12. The agricultural settlements of ha-Solelim, Allon ha-Galil Hosha’aya and Chanton as well as Tsipori Grove
Built and planted over: Palestinian village of Saffuriyya
Pre-1948 population: 5,023 Palestinian residents
Location: Nazareth Subdistrict
13. Hodaya recreation area
Built over: Palestinian village of Julis
Pre-1948 population: 1,195 Palestinian residents
Location: Gaza Subdistrict
14. Biriyya Forest
Planted over: Palestinian villages of Fir'im, Ayn al-Zaytun, Ammuqa, Qabba'a and Mughr al-Khayt
Fir’im population: 858 Palestinian residents
Ayn al-Zaytun population: 951 Palestinian residents
Ammuqa population: 162 Palestinian residents
Qabba’a population: 534 Palestinian residents
Mughr al-Khayt: 568 Palestinian residents
Location: Safad Subdistrict
15. Beit Ha’emek agricultural settlement
Built over: Palestinian village of Kuwaykat
Pre-1948 population: 1,218 Palestinian residents
Location: Akka Subdistrict (Acre)
16. Yehi'am Fortress National Park
Planted over: Palestinian village of Al-Ghabisiyya
Pre-1948 population: 1,438 Palestinian residents
Location: Akka Subdistrict (Acre)
17. Ben Shemen Forest
Planted over: Palestinian villages of Jimzu, Dayr Abu Salama, Khirbat Zakariyya, Haditha, Khirbat al-Duhayriyya
Jimzu population: 1,752 Palestinian residents
Dayr Abu Salama population: 70 Palestinian residents
Khirbat Zakariyya land ownership: 4,538 dunams of land
Haditha population: 882 Palestinian residents
Khirbat al-Duhayriyya population: 116 Palestinian residents
Location: Ramle Subdistrict
18. Bar’am Forest
Planted over: Palestinian village of Fara
Pre-1948 population: 320 Palestinian residents
Location: Safad Subdistrict
19. Mount Gilboa
Planted over: Palestinian villages of Nuris and Al-Mazar
Nuris population: 570 Palestinian residents
Al-Mazar population: 210 Palestinian residents
Location of Nuris: Jenin Subdistrict
Location of Al-Mazar: Haifa Subdistrict
20. Hakdoshim Forest
Planted over: Palestinian villages of Aqqur, Dayr 'Amr, Bayt Umm al-Mays, Khirbat al-'Umur and Kasla
Aqqur population: 46 Palestinian residents
Dayr ‘Amr population: 719 Palestinian residents
Bayt Umm al-Mays population: 81 Palestinian residents
Khirbat al-’Umur population: 313 Palestinian residents
Kasla population: 325 Palestinian residents
Location: Jerusalem Subdistricts